Saint Alphonsus expands vaccine availability to medical clinics

Hospital officials say appointments and walk-in patients are still welcome at their Meridian clinic.

BOISE, Idaho — Saint Alphonsus Medical Group says COVID-19 vaccines are now available many of its clinics around the Treasure Valley as well as the one located at The Village at Meridian.



Patients can receive vaccinations at clinics located in Boise, Nampa, Caldwell, Kuna, Fruitland, Star, and Baker City.

Walk-ins are available at these select clinic locations:

Overland Family Medicine 10255 W. Overland, Boise

McMillan Family Medicine 12273 W. McMillan Road, Boise

Elm Family Medicine 315 E. Elm Street, #200, Caldwell

Fruitland Health Plaza 910 NW 16th St. Suite 101, Fruitland

Kuna Family Medicine 757 E. Wythe Creek Ct. #100, Kuna

Garrity Family Medicine 1150 N. Sister Catherine Way, Nampa

Star Family Medicine 10717 W. State Street, Star

Baker City Family Medicine 3325 Pocahontas, Baker City

Vaccines are also available during regular well-child visits at the Boise Pediatrics Clinic on the Saint Alphonsus main campus, 1072 N. Liberty St. Suite 203 in Boise and in Caldwell at the Elm Pediatrics Clinic at 315 E. Elm Street.

The Meridian Clinic, located at 2260 N. Eagle Road between Petco and Michaels in The Village at Meridian, is open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. on July 3.

Patients can walk-in for their vaccines or go online to schedule an appointment. You can also call 1-888-857-2684.

Watch more Local News: