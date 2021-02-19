Primary Health steps up to help St. Luke's keep 1,400 COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Winter weather has caused delays in shipping the vaccine to Idaho. St. Luke's says collaboration is helping them keep scheduled appointments this weekend.

St. Luke's is getting some much needed help from Primary Health Medical Group after learning Thursday that a shipment of COVID-19 vaccine would not arrive in time for a large volume of appointments scheduled for the weekend.

We told you earlier this week about how extreme winter weather in other parts of the country is causing delays in vaccine shipments to Idaho and eastern Oregon.

St. Luke's officials say appointments for 1,400 people planning to get their booster doses were at risk. But rather than postpone those appointments, St. Luke's pharmacy leaders reached out to other Idaho healthcare providers to try and get vaccines.

Primary Health offered to lend St. Luke's 1,400 Moderna vaccines to cover this weekend's appointments. St. Luke's picked up those doses Friday and will return the same amount once the weather improves and their shipment arrives.

St. Luke's says Primary Health has been a great partner through the pandemic and their actions demonstrate how important it is that all health care organizations work together for the greater good.

Local health care providers have united against a common enemy to share information and resources to take care of people in our communities. This is one more example of that coordination and collaboration.

