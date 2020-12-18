Primary Health Medical Group receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

Medical providers and other Primary Health staff began receiving vaccinations on Friday morning.

BOISE, Idaho — Primary Health Medical Group received the first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Friday morning and began vaccinating medical providers and other staff.

Over the last nine months, Primary Health has conducted more than 75,000 COVID-19 tests. Some facilities were even forced to close due to staff and providers being out sick or being exposed to COVID-19, according to pediatrician and CEO of Primary Health Dr. David Peterman.

"Over the past nine months, we have been under extraordinary pressure to treat our patients and keep our staff safe," Peterman added. "Today we are incredibly excited to have received vaccine so we can begin the process of protecting our staff and providers. There is such a sense of optimism and hope, and we appreciate the kind words from those outside health care who support us."

The first Primary Health medical provider to receive the vaccine, Sharra Crawford, LPN, has worked for the company for 22 years. She said the vaccination procedure was quick and painless.

"The COVID-19 vaccine is one of the first things to really give me hope this year. I've worked throughout the pandemic so I haven't been able to be around my parents without a mask, and with it being so widespread in the Valley, I'm not going inside their home at all right now. I can't wait to be able to hug them safely and not have to worry about whether I might harm them," she said. "For anyone unsure about the vaccine, I would say educate yourself, and when you're ready and comfortable with the decision, that's when you should get it."

Healthcare workers, essential workers and the general public will be offered the vaccine by Primary Health in accordance with the priority list outlined by the Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare.

Dates for when the vaccine will be available for other groups have not been established yet.

