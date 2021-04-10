Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trials show promising results for kids ages 5-11

Pfizer submitted its data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in an effort to seek emergency use authorization of its vaccine for children five and older.

BOISE, Idaho — The state of Idaho trails behind other states in terms of vaccination rates, as only 52.5% of eligible people are fully vaccinated, according to the Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare.

That percentage is even lower for Idahoans aged 12-15 at 28%.

While medical leaders report a rise in pediatric COVID-19 cases in Idaho, new data is showing promise for youth vaccinations.

On Sept. 20, 2021, Pfizer published promising findings from a trial involving more than 2,000 children aged five to 11. One week later, the company submitted its data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in an effort to seek emergency use authorization of its vaccine for children five and older.

“The results of their trial, according to them, are extremely positive. That is these younger children achieve the same level of high antibodies as all of us and the children over age twelve,” said Dr. David Peterman, CEO of Primary Health Medial Group.

In the trial, children were given a lower dosage amount compared to older age groups.

“You try in a sense to titrate or get that exact amount for younger children that will give the normal antibodies, but you don't want such a huge amount that the kids get an overreaction to it,” Peterman added.

The process for the trial was familiar, consisting of two doses being administered 21 days apart. Even when considering the lower dosage, the results were similar to previous trials.

“The initial date that I have seen and particularly under the circumstances where billions, billions of doses of COVID vaccines have been given all over the world, I feel it’s incredibly safe and, quite frankly, what we are seeing here in Boise and particularly with the schools, this is our way out of this," Peterman said.

While many parents are eager to get their kids vaccinated, Peterman said there is still vaccine hesitancy coming from some parents.

"I have never experienced this response from parents for vaccinations, I haven't," he continued. "And this group of parents, maybe in my practice, it is 30% who absolutely don't want vaccinations and don't want to discuss it.”

Peterman said the vaccine hesitancy among parents in especially concerning to pediatrics and family doctors across the country, who worry that even fewer children in the five to 11 age group will get vaccinated.

If parents are unsure about vaccinating their children, Peterman recommends asking questions and speaking to your family doctors, pediatrician or primary care physician to get accurate information.

However, Peterman said the data from the trials back the rollout.

“These academic scientists are very, very careful and so I am very comfortable giving this vaccine to children, in this case, because they have decreased the dose," he said. "Also, we have given it to children 12 and older. I feel like it is particularly safe and frankly, it was only a matter of time until we found the right dose for younger kids."

Peterman hopes that the vaccine for children aged five to 11 will become available before October 31, 2021.

