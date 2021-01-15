Oregon will not receive vaccines from national reserve next week because no reserve exists, Gov. Brown says

The revelation puts Oregon's plan to expand vaccine eligibility to seniors and teachers on Jan. 23 in jeopardy.

PORTLAND, Ore — Oregon and other states will not receive increased shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine from the national stockpile next week because no such stockpile exists, Gov. Kate Brown said early Friday morning.

In a series of tweets, Brown said the information was confirmed to her by General Gustave Perna, who is the chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s effort to quickly develop and distribute a COVID-19 vaccine.

“I am demanding answers from the Trump administration,” Brown said. “I am shocked and appalled that they have set an expectation on which they could not deliver, with such grave consequences.”

Oregon Health Authority (OHA) Director Patrick Allen wrote a letter to Human Services Secretary Alex Azar after learning about the lack of a national stockpile and demanded an explanation. “If this information is accurate, we will be unable to begin vaccinating our vulnerable seniors on Jan. 23 as planned,” Allen wrote.

Last night, I received disturbing news, confirmed to me directly by General Perna of Operation Warp Speed: States will not be receiving increased shipments of vaccines from the national stockpile next week, because there is no federal reserve of doses. — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) January 15, 2021

The Washington Post reports that Azar announced this week that the government would begin releasing vaccines it was holding for second doses, but there was no reserve to release from. Operation Warp Speed stopped stockpiling doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the end of 2020 and took second doses off the manufacturing line.

Brown called the news “deception on a national scale.”

Earlier this week, Brown announced that people over 65, teachers and child care providers would be eligible for the vaccine on Jan. 23. The announcement was based on the expectation that Oregon would receive more shipments of the vaccine.

“Oregon’s seniors, teachers, all of us, were depending on the promise of Oregon’s share of the federal reserve of vaccines being released to us,” Brown tweeted.

This is a deception on a national scale. Oregon’s seniors, teachers, all of us, were depending on the promise of Oregon’s share of the federal reserve of vaccines being released to us. — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) January 15, 2021

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said governors were told repeatedly that there was a federal reserve of vaccines, and the Trump administration "must answer immediately for this deception."

Governors were told repeatedly by @HHSgov there was a strategic reserve of vaccines, and this week, the American people were told it’d be released to increase supply of vaccine.



It appears now that no reserve exists. The Trump admin. must answer immediately for this deception. https://t.co/JJky0NcbPi — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) January 15, 2021

Gov. Brown is scheduled to hold a 2 p.m. news conference on the state’s response to the pandemic. She will be joined by state health and military officials, according to a news release from her office.