Oregon colleges, universities offer vaccine incentives to students as fall term approaches

PORTLAND, Ore. — Even with vaccine mandates at universities across Oregon, many colleges are still offering students enticements to get a COVID-19 shot.

The University of Oregon is offering a total of $50,000 in prizes. To be eligible, students need to submit proof of vaccination by September 10. One lucky student could get $5,000. A University of Oregon vaccination dashboard shows of those who’ve submitted their status, close to 95.9% of students and employees are vaccinated.

Oregon State University is also requiring students and staff to get vaccinated for fall term, as are Portland State University, Lewis & Clark College, Willamette University and Western Oregon University.

"Some students have been very eager to get vaccinated. Others, it might be lower on their priority to-do list," said Western Oregon University provost Rob Winningham. The university is offering students a $25 gift card to the campus bookstore with proof of vaccination through the fall.

"We want to keep our students safe" said Winningham. "We also want to keep the broader community safe because we have students coming from all over the state, all over the country, all over the world to our campus."

Clackamas Community College doesn’t have a mandate, but is making it worthwhile for those who get the vaccine.

"We are offering tuition waivers that are worth $444, so it's one free class that you can take at any time within the next year, and we're also offering $50 gift cards to our bookstore," said Lori Hall, executive director of marketing at the college.