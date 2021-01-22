COVID-19 vaccinations underway at Mountain Home Air Force Base

Airmen and civilian personnel will be vaccinated in accordance with the Department of Defense priority schema.

MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, Idaho — Mountain Home Air Force Base has begun the months-long process of vaccinating personnel against COVID-19.

According to the base, the 366th Medical Treatment Facility received a shipment of vaccines and began administering them on Tuesday.

U.S. Air Force Maj. Andrew Neubauer, 366th Security Forces Squadron commander, was the first person to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at MHAFB.

"I've been keeping up with Operation Warp Speed's transparent and rigorous process, and I've learned that every study, every phase and every trial was reviewed by the Food and Drug Administration, medical experts and a safety board along the way," Neubauer said in a statement. "I am excited to do my part in getting Mountain Home back to normal."

Airmen and civilian personnel will be vaccinated in accordance with the Department of Defense priority schema, the base said. The DoD schema is somewhat similar to Idaho's vaccine rollout in that it prioritizes healthcare workers, public safety personnel and other essential workers.

Base personnel will be notified when it is their turn to receive the vaccine. Vaccinations are not required, according to MHAFB, though personnel must still check in at the medical treatment facility.

"This effort will take months, not weeks – and the effects of the coronavirus will continue to be felt for some time," said Col. Rick Goodman, 366th Fighter Wing commander. "This is an important step we've been anticipating and planning for."

Personnel on base are still required to wear facemasks and practice social distancing.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus