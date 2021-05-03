Mass vaccination clinics on Fridays at Idaho State's campus in Meridian

"As the state's leader in the health sciences, we are proud to collaborate with others in our community to provide this critical service," said ISU President Kevin Satterlee. "Our collaboration brings together trained professionals and dedicated volunteers, in an ideal location, to vaccinate our community. We are proud to join this collaborative effort in the Treasure Valley that will greatly enhance the health, safety, and well-being of Idahoans."



The clinic will be able to administer about 400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine per day.



There will be no out-of-pocket costs to individuals for the vaccine; however, healthcare providers may bill insurance for administrative costs. The Pfizer vaccine will require two doses, separated by three weeks. Idahoans should receive both doses in order to have full protection from the virus.



This is the second collaborative clinic on an Idaho State University campus. In February, a COVID-19 mass vaccination site opened next to Holt Arena on the University's Pocatello campus.