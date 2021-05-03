Mass vaccination clinics on Fridays at Idaho State's campus in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A mass vaccination clinic opens Friday at the Idaho State University campus in Meridian.
Idaho State University and Albertsons announced they are collaborating to vaccinate all priority groups against COVID-19, including those 65 years of age and older.
The clinic will be open every Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., March 5 through April 9 at the ISU Meridian Health Science Center Clinics located at 1311 E. Central Drive in Meridian.
Appointments are required and must be scheduled online. Walk-ins will not be accepted. Vaccine recipients will need to provide proof they live in Idaho, and be at least 16 years old.
ISU is providing faculty and student pharmacists to administer the vaccine. Albertsons is also providing pharmacists and pharmacy technicians.
"As the state's leader in the health sciences, we are proud to collaborate with others in our community to provide this critical service," said ISU President Kevin Satterlee. "Our collaboration brings together trained professionals and dedicated volunteers, in an ideal location, to vaccinate our community. We are proud to join this collaborative effort in the Treasure Valley that will greatly enhance the health, safety, and well-being of Idahoans."
The clinic will be able to administer about 400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine per day.
There will be no out-of-pocket costs to individuals for the vaccine; however, healthcare providers may bill insurance for administrative costs. The Pfizer vaccine will require two doses, separated by three weeks. Idahoans should receive both doses in order to have full protection from the virus.
This is the second collaborative clinic on an Idaho State University campus. In February, a COVID-19 mass vaccination site opened next to Holt Arena on the University's Pocatello campus.
