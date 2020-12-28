'This is a ray of hope': Boise long-term care facility to receive first COVID-19 vaccine shipment

Good Samaritan Society-Boise Village will administer 175 vaccines to residents and staff beginning Tuesday.

BOISE, Idaho — Beginning Monday, the Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to residents and employees at long-term care facilities.

Long-term care facilities did not anticipate receiving the vaccine so early. Good Samaritan Society-Boise Village, for example, did not expect the vaccine until January.

Right after Christmas, supervisor Sherri Ellis was told her facility would be the first long-term care facility in Boise to receive the vaccine.

The facility will receive a shipment of COVID-19 vaccines on Monday and will begin administering them on Tuesday, the beginning of the end of a very long and emotionally taxing journey for assisted living residents and staff, according to Ellis.

Many of the residents at Good Samaritan have not been with their families in over ten months.

“It’s hard being away from their loved ones, it’s hard to be away from the people that you care about, and that has been challenging," Ellis said. "I’ve spent many afternoons in my office crying.”

In a partnership with the state of Idaho, Walgreens pharmacists will administer the vaccines at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

“It’s just a light at the end of the tunnel for a lot of us," Ellis said. "Not only for staff but also for residents and for family members.”

The vaccine will be a much-needed addition to the facility's arsenal for combating COVID-19, whereas before, staff could only wash their hands, social distance and use personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect their residents.

“It’s the first step," Ellis said. "We don’t have anything other than masks, social distancing, washing our hands and PPE to protect our residents, so this is a ray of hope.”

Residents are also hopeful the vaccine will bring them one day closer to reuniting with their families.

"Our residents have been endured so much, and it was for their safety and they’ve been such troopers," Ellis said. “One resident said ‘if there is a shortage in vaccinations, I won’t take mine. I’ll give it to somebody younger who could use it, that has a longer life than I do.' Those are the things that keep me going.”

Good Samaritan will administer 175 vaccines to residents and staff on Tuesday. This will be the first of three clinics at their facility until Feb. 9, 2021.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus