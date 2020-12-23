'A death sentence without it': Oregon seniors living on their own wonder when they'll get vaccinated

Oregon doesn't have details beyond Phase 1a vaccine sequencing ironed out yet. But a soon-to-be-established vaccine advisory committee will come up with the plans.

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's up to each state to plan who to vaccinate and when. The federal government and Oregon put people in long-term care facilities at the front of the line.

Oregonians in long-term care facilities, namely skilled nursing facilities, have been getting their first round of shots this week.

They're at much higher risk of catching the coronavirus and getting seriously sick or dying from it. The state says older Oregonians are a priority, but what about seniors still living on their own?

Not all older Oregonians live in long term care, like 83-year-old Bethany resident Richard Salerno and his wife, who reached out to KGW wondering when they'd get their shot.

Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians over 65 years old live on their own, with caregivers or with family.

"My biggest concern about not getting the vaccine is it's a death sentence without it," Salerno said. "I have to go back to work at 83 and I believe some other people are out there the same as I am."

He says he reached out to his primary care provider at OHSU, who told him she hadn't been given instructions from the health care system or government.

It could be a while before seniors like the Salernos get vaccinated.

"I believe everyone over 75 should be at least second or third. Not next April," Salerno said. "We'll lose a lot of people. Maybe me, maybe my wife."

In a virtual press conference Tuesday, KGW asked state leaders if they had a timeline for when those Oregonians could get their first shot. Here's Oregon Health Authority (OHA) Director Pat Allen's response:

"This may be a while. I would not say people over 75 are lumped into the general population. I think we do have a priority for the elderly and people with underlying medical conditions. But until we have some kind of a reliable supply that we can predict week in and week out, it is going to be impossible for us to say, "Is that going to be two months from now or is it going to be six months from now?' I know that doesn't satisfy anybody. But that's the reality of where these numbers sit right now."

Looking to the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) guidance to the director of the CDC this week, Oregon said people over 75 will be included later in Phase 1b of vaccine distribution.

They could potentially come after teachers and school staff, Gov. Brown eluded to Tuesday, but among other critical frontline workers and people with underlying health issues.

"Educators and school staff are without a doubt essential to Oregon and getting kids back to the classroom is crucial to all our success," Gov. Brown said in the press conference.

The state doesn't have details beyond its Phase 1a vaccine sequencing plan ironed out yet. It says a soon-to-be-established vaccine advisory committee will come up with a plan.

"We all need to understand and prepare for the fact that vaccine distribution will be s fluid and changing process as we go forward," Allen said.

However, that doesn't sit well with Salerno.

"We should have some kind of plan for older people. And the governor is not doing a thing," Salerno said. "It does make me a little angry. Something has to be done."