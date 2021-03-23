‘It would not achieve herd immunity’: Primary Health CEO says Idaho is not on pace for 80% inoculation

Dr. David Peterman said more people need to get vaccinated.

BOISE, Idaho — Dr. David Peterman is member of Idaho’s COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee and the CEO at Primary Health.

Primary Health has about 70,000 people come to them for primary care.

According to Peterman, only 30% of people aged 55 years or older have made an appointment with Primary Care.

At that rate, he says Idaho will not achieve herd immunity, which requires 70 to 80 percent of the population to be inoculated.

“25% of Idaho's population are children and at this point we’re not vaccinating children,” Peterman said. “So in that regard we really need to have a higher percentage of adults vaccinated.”

Only 17% of people have been fully vaccinated in Idaho and 10% of people have received their first dose, but 73% of the state remains unvaccinated.

Additionally, Dr. Peterman worries the recently emerged COVID-19 variant from the U.K. will also hinder the race towards herd immunity.

“In the last four to five weeks we've had a significant rise in the identification of certain coronaviruses as the variant,” Peterman added.

He says getting vaccinated is the best way to fight any form of the coronavirus.

Over 60 million vaccine doses have been administered in the U.S., but Peterman claims that confidence in the vaccine is too low, which is not helping achieve herd immunity.

“These are highly-studied and highly-safe vaccines, and for various reasons, the public here in Idaho are not taking advantage of the availability of vaccinations,” he said. “So I strongly urge those people in those particular age groups to get vaccinated.”

Those aged 55 years and older are now eligible to receive a vaccine.