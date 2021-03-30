Watch live: Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare to give COVID-19 vaccine rollout updates

The meeting will be live-streamed on KTVB.COM and the KTVB YouTube channel.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare (IDHW) is set to hold a COVID-19 vaccine meeting at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30. The meeting will be live-streamed at KTVB.COM and on the KTVB YouTube channel.

IDHW Director Dave Jeppesen, Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn, Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Kathryn Turner, Idaho Bureau of Laboratories Chief Dr. Christopher Ball and Idaho Immunization Program manager Sarah Leeds will give updates on the statewide vaccine rollout.

“I want to thank the close to 390,000 Idahoans who have chosen to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine," Little said. You have taken one of the most important steps during our pandemic fight to protect lives and get us closer to normal. Hundreds of thousands of Idahoans have received the vaccine because it is safe and it works.”

Little encouraged Idahoans to continue to use the state's COVID-19 Vaccine Pre-Registration System at COVIDvaccine.idaho.gov. So far, more than 90,000 individuals have used the tool since it went live on March 5.