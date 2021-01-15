Idaho to see 2-5% increase in number of weekly COVID-19 vaccines received

The state is expecting to receive 20,950 doses each week for the foreseeable future.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare (IDHW) learned Friday that Idaho will not see an increase in COVID-19 vaccine doses from the previously announced release of second doses.

However, Idaho will receive 2-5% more doses of the vaccine each week, totaling about 950 extra doses each week. The state is expecting to receive 20,950 doses each week for the foreseeable future.

The announcement comes after multiple state governments, including Oregon, were informed that they would not be receiving an increased amount of COVID-19 vaccines from the alleged "vaccine stockpile" since the mentioned stock does not exist.

Idaho is requesting a more accurate and timely estimate of vaccine doses it will receive from the federal government, according to Niki Forbing-Orr with IDHW.

