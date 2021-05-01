Live at 2:30 p.m.: Gov. Little to discuss Idaho's COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Gov. Little will be joined by Dave Jeppesen and Elke Shaw-Tulloch, who will both also give an update on the state of the vaccine in Idaho.

At 2:30 p.m. MT on Tuesday, Idaho Governor Brad Little will speak during a press conference held by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare about the current status of the COVID-19 vaccines in the state.

The press conference will be live-streamed in its entirety in this article and on KTVB's YouTube Channel.

Gov. Little will be joined by DHW Director Dave Jeppesen and Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch, who will both also give an update on the current situation with the state's coronavirus vaccines.

On Dec. 30, Gov. Little announced that Tuesday's meeting would be the first weekly virtual press conference on the COVID-19 vaccines.

"The availability of the safe COVID-19 vaccine is a lifeline in our pandemic fight, and I know there are a lot of questions about vaccine distribution. My administration is committed to transparency and getting out the best information on the vaccine as effectively as possible," Governor Little said.

Since Idaho began administering the COVID-19 vaccines about three weeks ago and now over 19,000 Idahoans have been vaccinated and that number is expected to drastically grow in the coming weeks.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare released a timeline that is an estimate of when people could get vaccinated.

The timeline places Idahoans into four different groups, with vaccine availability ranging from now until May 2021, when public health officials hope enough vaccine will be available for the general public.