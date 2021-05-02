Watch live now: Idaho's vaccine advisory committee to discuss rollout

The two-hour meeting will be live streamed in this story and on the KTVB YouTube Channel.

BOISE, Idaho — It’s been nearly two months since Idaho health care providers began administering COVID-19 vaccines in the Gem State. The rollout has gone much slower than expected with Idaho ranking among states with the lowest number of people who have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare estimates that there are around 100,000 unused vaccines in Idaho, while thousands of Idahoans are waiting to get a shot in the arm.

Gov. Brad Little announced a new executive order last Thursday aimed at making the vaccine rollout more transparent and hopefully quicker without wasting doses. It requires vaccine providers to use their doses within 7 days of receiving them. He also ordered better data tracking starting this week.

The Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee created by Gov. Little will meet again on Friday, Feb. 5 to discuss how the rollout is going across the state. Its members represent stakeholders from across Idaho, including the tribes, priority populations, healthcare systems and providers, and immunization organizations.

The meeting runs from noon to 2 p.m. MT and will be streamed live in this story and on our YouTube Channel. The meeting is open to the public in a listen/watch mode.

So far, 120,587 Idaho residents have at least one dose of the two-shot vaccine. And 29,012 have received both doses. There has been a total of 149,599 doses administered, according to the state’s coronavirus website.