Idaho epidemiologist on how vaccination compares to natural immunity

Idaho significantly trails the rest of the United States in its vaccination rate so reaching herd immunity will require more people getting vaccinated, and those who have already been sick with the coronavirus to maintain a natural immune response to it.

Dr. Sky Blue, an infectious disease specialist with Sawtooth Epidemiology and Infectious Disease in downtown Boise, told KTVB on Tuesday that he has heard of people deciding not to get vaccinated since they already had the virus.

However, he and other medical experts say they do see a more prolonged immunity against COVID-19 through vaccines than natural immunity.

"It is safe to say that you will have some protection after a natural infection. If you have [an] intact immune response, that protection is variable, it isn't the same in everybody," the epidemiologist explained,.

He added that he has seen cases of people naturally fight COVID-19 only to get sick with one of its varriants.

"We feel that vaccination itself gives a much better directed immune response than most of the natural infections would," Blue said.

He went on to explain that while some natural infections, like measles or chickenpox, give people long immunity to those diseases, COVID-19 isn't like that due to the multiple mutations of it that are spreading around the globe.

"Chickenpox is also one that gives you immunity, maybe better than vaccination, but that disease itself runs the risk of severe life-threatening complications of the natural infection, which is also similar to coronavirus in that if you get the infection naturally, there is a large proportion of individuals who have had severe disease and we've had a lot of deaths in our country," Dr. Blue explained.