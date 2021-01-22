Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee to meet on Friday

Idaho Gov. Brad Little will also hold a press conference at noon to make an announcement regarding the COVID-19 emergency.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee is set to meet on Friday, Jan. 22 at noon. Idaho Gov. Brad Little will also hold a press conference at noon to make an announcement regarding the COVID-19 emergency.

Little's press conference will be streamed on KTVB.COM, the KTVB YouTube channel, and in this article.

The committee was formed by the Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare (IDHW) under Little's direction in October 2020. Members of the committee represent members of Native American tribes, priority populations, healthcare systems and providers, and immunization organizations.

During Friday's meeting, the committee will receive a presentation of the remaining clarifications for Idaho Group 1 and Group 2 vote results. Committee members will be introduced to the third group of Idahoans to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for future discussion and votes.

Dr. Patrice Burgess, chair of Idaho’s Vaccine Advisory Committee, will also discuss vaccine progress, both locally and on the state level.