Governor says Idaho looking to streamline its vaccine timeline

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says the state is working to streamline an easier way to see when you can get your vaccine.



He says Idaho is one of many states looking putting this info on a website. He made the remarks during an AARP telephone town hall meeting Tuesday.



He says people could go there, put in some information and then find out when they could get the vaccine.



But he says if they do this -- they need your help.



"Other states are working on this, we are working on that,” Little said. "Our goal is hopefully they'll be a place where everybody can go, and they'll know what the flow rate is and when they can get signed up, but please your providers with the logistics. You know obviously your name, your date of birth, how to contact you so your available for the second vaccination. Because anything we can do to shorten the paperwork time means my providers will have more time to put shots in arms."



Sarah Leeds is the manager of the Idaho Immunization Program. She joined several top state health experts Tuesday afternoon for a virtual press conference that provided an update to the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho.

She confirmed Idaho is working to offer the type of website the governor described. The state has purchased a pandemic management tool called PredMod. It is an online clinic management and appointment scheduling system developed in Maryland. It was used there by local health departments to conduct mass vaccination and school-located clinics.

She says many states are now using PrepMod to set up vaccination clinics.

"This tool will allow clinics to set up vaccination appointments by station and the people, also the general public, can use the tool to find clinics, and they'll sign up and get alerts for when there will be a clinic, when it's there turn, and we are about to launch that," Leeds said.

So far, over 20,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given statewide.

