Watch live at 2:30 p.m.: COVID-19 vaccine rollout briefing

Two top Idaho Health and Welfare leaders will update the status of the vaccine rollout in Idaho and answer questions from the media.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will hold a media briefing about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Idaho today.

That's set for 2:30 p.m.

We will live stream the briefing in this story and on our YouTube Channel.



Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen and Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch will offer brief remarks and an update on the status of the vaccine in the Gem State, and then answer questions from media.



Health officials said the state is working on a new online scheduling tool where Idahoans can go to sign up for vaccines and be notified by local clinics when they become available. The plan was to make that available to the public this week. We expect to hear more about that during today's briefing.

To date, 58,549 people in Idaho have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the state's coronavirus website. And 10,762 people have received both doses of the vaccine.

Although the Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare says Idaho will not see an increase in COVID-19 vaccine doses from the previously announced release of second doses, the state will receive 2-5% more doses of the vaccine each week. That is about 950 extra doses each week. The state is expecting to receive 20,950 doses each week for the foreseeable future.

Idahoans aged 65 and over are included in the next phase of the vaccine rollout, which is scheduled to begin in February. More than 500,000 Idahoans are included in that priority group.

