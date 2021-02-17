COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Malheur County canceled

The clinic was to be held at the Four Rivers Cultural Center Thursday afternoon. It was canceled due to a lack of vaccine availability.

MALHEUR COUNTY, Ore. — A COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for Thursday afternoon in Malheur County has been canceled due to weather-related shipping delays. It will now be held next week.



The Malheur County Health Department and Incident Command team announced the cancellation of a first-dose vaccine clinic which was set to begin at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Four Rivers Cultural Center on the Treasure Valley Community College campus.

Organizers says severe winter weather has hampered vaccine delivery across the country, mostly because of delayed flights out of Kentucky and Tennessee.

The second-dose clinic that is scheduled for Thursday morning is not affected by shipping delays. MCHD has already received the second doses of vaccine for people who received their first dose on Jan. 21.



The next first-dose vaccine clinic is scheduled on Thursday, Feb. 25, at Four Rivers Cultural Center beginning at 1 p.m.

The clinic will be open to people in Phases 1a and 1b through Group 4. Be sure to check to see if you meet the eligibility requirements.

Vaccine recipients must live or work in Malheur County.

