All Idahoans age 45 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

BOISE, Idaho — All Idahoans age 45 and older and those 16 and older living in "congregate settings" are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, state health officials said on Wednesday.

The move to further open vaccine eligibility comes on the heels of Gov. Brad Little's statewide announcement that all Idahoans age 16 and older will become eligible for the vaccine on April 5.

The state had initially said that everyone age 55 and older would be eligible for the vaccine starting on Monday, March 22. However, during a briefing Wednesday afternoon, state health officials said that the eligibility schedule was amended to include everyone 45 and older.

Correction: an earlier version of this story indicated that the updated eligibility pertained only to those who live in Central District Health's four-county region.

According to CDH officials, vaccine providers have indicated recent widespread vaccine appointment availability, and same-day appointments are often available.

"CDH wants individuals who are interested in receiving protection from COVID-19 through the vaccine, to have access, as quickly as possible," the health district said in a news release.

Anyone who was already eligible is encouraged to make an appointment to receive their vaccine.

Those who are 16-years and older who live in a congregate living setting, as recommended by the Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee and approved by Gov. Little, include:

Emergency shelters and transitional housing

Dormitory housing for workers

Correctional and detention facilities (adult)

Group housing for persons in substance misuse treatment or recovery or with mental illness who do not require hospitalization

Residential treatment or recovery facility

Dormitory housing for students

Only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for 16- and 17-year-olds. The Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are authorized for people who are 18 and older.

Little announced on Wednesday that anyone ages 16 to 44 years old with at least one medical condition will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by Monday, March 29, and any Idahoan 16-years and older, regardless of medical conditions, will be eligible for vaccine by April 5.

CDH said it will continue to monitor vaccine supply and appointment availability in its four-county region and will assess whether to accelerate vaccine eligibility.

An updated list of enrolled vaccine providers can be found on the CDH website.

Residents can also use the state's pre-registry vaccine tool to be added to a list that enrolled vaccine providers use to directly connect with those eligible to receive the vaccine.

