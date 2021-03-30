CDH opens up vaccine eligibility for everyone over the age of 16

The district said the state is more vaccines and healthcare providers indicated that there would be enough supply and availability for all those who want one.

BOISE, Idaho — The Central District Health Department announced that all Idahoans over the age of 16 are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines.

CDH, which has jurisdiction over Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties, said all residents within the health district who are 16 years of age or older are now immediately eligible for the vaccines.

The announcement sets CDH nearly a full week ahead of Gov. Brad Little's timeline to make the vaccines open to all Idahoans by April 5.

According to CDH, the district is receiving larger allotments of vaccines and recent talks with healthcare providers indicated that there will be enough vaccines and availability to open the eligibility to all ages.

Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine is available for Idahoans ages 16 to 17 because the Moderna and Janssen vaccines are not authorized for children, the district said in a statement.

To find locations of vaccine providers across the Gem State and the Treasure Valley, click or tap here.

Central District Health is now one of four public health districts across Idaho that have opened eligibility to everyone over the age of 16. Panhandle Health District and North Central Public Health increased eligibility to everyone 16 years and older on March 24. Southeastern Idaho Public Health also opened eligibility on March 30.