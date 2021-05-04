All Idahoans over 16 years old now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

This means thousands of more residents across the state can now book vaccine appointments.

The state began its vaccine rollout in December.

Last month the state crossed an important milestone as more Idahoans have received the vaccine than have been infected with the virus.



Here’s how those number stack up now:



Over 311,000 people in the Gem State are now considered fully vaccinated.



And 484,000 have received the vaccine in some form – that could mean they are fully vaccinated, or it could mean they have one shot of a two-dose vaccine.



Since the pandemic started, state and local heath districts have reported about 181,000 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19. The population in Idaho is around 1.8 million.



This all means that between 17 and 21 percent of our population has been fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC, Idaho is in the middle when you look at the percentage of a state population has been fully vaccinated.



The states leading the way include Montana, which has fully vaccinated over 21 percent of their population.



Some states, including Utah have fully vaccinated less than 17 percent of their population.



More than 100 million Americans have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

