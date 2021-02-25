Albertsons to host weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinics at its Boise headquarters

Albertsons Pharmacy to begin hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics for Treasure Valley community

Albertsons announced Thursday that it will begin holding weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics at its corporate headquarters in Boise, starting this weekend.

Hundreds of vaccine appointments will be made available to eligible Idahoans.

The vaccinations are available by appointment only to eligible populations, including those 65 and older, healthcare workers, educators, and first responders. Officials say the clinics are designed to manage the flow of patients while maintaining social distancing and a safe environment.



The vaccine clinics will be held at the Albertsons Companies Corporate Office at 250 E. Parkcenter Boulevard.

Clinics are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the following days:



Friday, February 26

Saturday, February 27

Saturday, March 6

Saturday, March 13

Saturday, March 20

Saturday, March 27

Saturday, April 3

Saturday, April 10

Saturday, April 17

Saturday, April 24

Saturday, May 1





To schedule an appointment click here. The website is currently accepting appointments for the clinics on February 26 and 27.

Eligible Idahoans can also find appointments at select Albertsons pharmacies.

Demand for the vaccine remains high and appointments fill up quickly. New appointments are being added to the online scheduler as more doses become available.