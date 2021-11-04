Albertsons providing children's COVID-19 vaccines at schools and Boise headquarters

The company also says "select pharmacies" will begin taking appointments for pediatric vaccine doses soon.

BOISE, Idaho — Albertsons will begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine for children through clinics at schools and at its corporate headquarters, the Boise-based pharmacy and grocery company announced this week.

Albertsons' 1,730 pharmacies will direct their vaccine supply and pharmacy staff to school districts around the U.S. "to ensure school clinics are ready to administer pediatric doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the 28 million children who are now eligible," Albertsons said in a news release.

The FDA and CDC recently gave emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years old.

In addition to the school clinics, Albertsons is hosting vaccine clinics for children and adults at the Albertsons Companies Corporate Office in Boise, located at 250 E. Parkcenter Blvd.

Those clinics are Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments are required for pediatric vaccines, but others are available on a walk-in basis.

Albertsons also said vaccine appointments for children 5 to 11 will be available at select pharmacies in the coming weeks.

Several health systems and other retailers, including Walgreen's, CVS and Walmart, are also taking appointments for pediatric vaccines.

