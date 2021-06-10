Albertsons extending pharmacy hours, offering grocery discounts to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The video posted above, from May 18, 2021, is an earlier story in which the Idaho state epidemiologist discussed differences between vaccination and natural immunity.
Several Albertsons Pharmacies in Southern Idaho will have extended hours on Friday evenings in June to conduct special vaccine clinics.
The Boise-based drug and grocery chain said Thursday in a news release that it's part of President Joe Biden's National Month of Action to get more people vaccinated by July 4. Also, the extended hours will help ensure that people with "less-flexible work hours have the opportunity to get vaccinated at times convenient to them."
Pharmacies at the following locations will stay open until 10 p.m. on June 11, 18, and 25 for the vaccine clinics:
Boise
- 909 E. Parkcenter Blvd.
- 1219 S. Broadway Ave.
- 3614 W. State St.
Meridian
- 3499 E. Fairview Ave.
Eagle
- 250 S. Eagle Rd.
Nampa
- 2400 12th Avenue Rd.
Caldwell
- 2500 Blaine St.
Emmett
- 640 Highway 16
In Eastern Idaho, extended hours will be offered at the pharmacies located at 1901 S. 25th East in Ammon, and 590 E. 17th St. in Idaho Falls.
No appointment is necessary and customers who are vaccinated during the special Friday extended hours will receive a 20-percent-off coupon on their groceries.
While you aren't required to make an appointment, you can schedule a vaccine and find a location online.
