Albertsons extending pharmacy hours, offering grocery discounts to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations

Pharmacies at several Treasure Valley stores will be open until 10 p.m. Fridays in June.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The video posted above, from May 18, 2021, is an earlier story in which the Idaho state epidemiologist discussed differences between vaccination and natural immunity.

Several Albertsons Pharmacies in Southern Idaho will have extended hours on Friday evenings in June to conduct special vaccine clinics.

The Boise-based drug and grocery chain said Thursday in a news release that it's part of President Joe Biden's National Month of Action to get more people vaccinated by July 4. Also, the extended hours will help ensure that people with "less-flexible work hours have the opportunity to get vaccinated at times convenient to them."

Pharmacies at the following locations will stay open until 10 p.m. on June 11, 18, and 25 for the vaccine clinics:

Boise

909 E. Parkcenter Blvd.

1219 S. Broadway Ave.

3614 W. State St.

Meridian

3499 E. Fairview Ave.

Eagle

250 S. Eagle Rd.

Nampa

2400 12th Avenue Rd.

Caldwell

2500 Blaine St.

Emmett

640 Highway 16

In Eastern Idaho, extended hours will be offered at the pharmacies located at 1901 S. 25th East in Ammon, and 590 E. 17th St. in Idaho Falls.

No appointment is necessary and customers who are vaccinated during the special Friday extended hours will receive a 20-percent-off coupon on their groceries.

While you aren't required to make an appointment, you can schedule a vaccine and find a location online.

