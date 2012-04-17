8-day COVID-19 vaccine clinic begins Friday in Ontario

The vaccine is free and anyone 18 and older can attend this event at the Malheur County Fairgrounds. No appointment is necessary.

ONTARIO, Ore. — COVID-19 cases and positivity rates are on the rise in Malheur County.



The health department reported 24 new cases over the past two weeks -- with a 5.1 percent positivity rate.



Right now, the county is in the low risk category, but these numbers could move it into the moderate category.



Health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated and take other health precautions to reduce community spread.



Starting Friday, Malheur County, in collaboration with the Oregon Health Authority and FEMA, is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Malheur County Fairgrounds.

The event will distribute up to 2,000 doses of vaccine over eight days. The event was scheduled to provide people in Malheur County with convenient opportunities for vaccination.



The vaccine is free and health insurance is not required, but those who have insurance are asked to bring their insurance card with them. Everyone who is 18 and older can be vaccinated at this event, regardless of immigration status. No one will be asked to provide proof of identification or documentation.



Participants will receive the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the first dose of Moderna and be scheduled for a second dose.



The event will be held on the following dates. No appointment is necessary, but vaccinations will depend on supply for that day.

• Friday, April 16, 4-8 p.m.

• Saturday, April 17, 12-8 p.m.

• Sunday, April 18, 12-8 p.m.

• Monday, April 19, 4-8 p.m.

• Tuesday, April 20, 4-8 p.m.

• Wednesday, April 21, 4-8 p.m.

• Thursday, April 22, 4-8 p.m.

• Friday, April 23, 4-8 p.m.



Currently, Pfizer is the only vaccine available to people age 16-17 and will not be available at this vaccine event. For information on getting a Pfizer vaccine, or to learn more about this vaccination event, call the Malheur County Health Department at 541-889-7279.