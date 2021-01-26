CDH urges residents not to double-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Making multiple appointments with different care providers creates unnecessary waste and holdups in a system already limited by the number of doses available.

BOISE, Idaho — As Idaho continues to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine across the state, Central District Health is asking everyone to make only one appointment to receive their first injection.

'Double-booking,' or making multiple appointments with different care providers, will create unnecessary waste and holdups in a system already limited by the number of doses available.

Dose allotments for CDH's four counties were 1,000 doses fewer this week than those shipped in last week, officials said.

"Those who make an appointment with one provider really need to honor that appointment and not make appointments elsewhere," said CDH District Director Russ Duke. "If you don't show up for an appointment, you are potentially putting that dose, and someone who should have gotten it, at risk."

Currently, those in Group 1 and Subgroup 2.1 are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Those categories include healthcare workers, residents of long-term care facilities and nursing homes, teachers and other school staff, childcare workers, first responders, and employees at correctional facilities.

But health officials say that just because someone is in an eligible group and wants to get the vaccine does not mean they will be able to get an appointment right away.

"Those who qualify today will continue to be eligible, but the reality is that vaccine appointments are in many cases already quite limited because of limited vaccine supply," Duke said. "As we move to the next Subgroup of adults 65 years and older very soon, we are looking at a large and motivated portion of our population. Demand will substantially increase amidst what looks to be a continued limited supply, so now is the time to get your vaccine scheduled if you are among Group 1 or Subgroup 2.1."

The health district says it has already worked with employers to connect those in the eligible categories with providers who are receiving weekly shipments of vaccine doses. Anyone in Group 1 or Subgroup 2 who has not been contacted is encouraged to make an appointment with an enrolled vaccine provider or cal CDH's Call Center at 208-321-2222 for help finding a provider.

In many cases, proof of employment is required at the time of the appointment.

Subgroup 2.2., which includes Idahoans over 65, will be the next to begin receiving vaccines. Older people are at greater risk of the more serious or life-threatening complications of COVID-19, particularly if they have any other health problems.

There are about 250,000 Idahoans who fall into the 65-and-up category. That group is expected to become eligible for vaccination beginning in early February.

Central District Health will hold a live COVID-19 vaccine learning session Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event will be streamed live here, and residents may submit questions in advance here.

