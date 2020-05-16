UW Medicine ramps up study of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin for COVID-19 treatment

The Phase 2b clinical trial will involve 2,000 outpatients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in the early stages of treatment.

SEATTLE — One of the treatments that’s been talked up by President Donald Trump for COVID-19 — a combination of the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, an antibiotic — is the subject of a nationwide study with UW Medicine playing a role.

The Phase 2b clinical trial, sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease at the National Institutes of Health, will involve 2,000 outpatients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in the early stages of treatment.