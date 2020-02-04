University of Idaho finalizing design on respirator masks

The College of Engineering is working with medical staff in the region to improve the design for a new mask.

MOSCOW, Idaho — The University of Idaho is rallying to help the fight against the coronavirus.

Right now, there is an overwhelming demand for respirator masks at hospitals across the nation.



The U of I College of Engineering is working with medical staff on the Palouse to help solve the problem and improve the design for a 3D-printed filtering respirator mask. The new design allows the user to breathe more easily.

The masks are similar to N95 masks, which the CDC recognizes as the best tool for filtering bacteria and virus particles.

Prototypes of the design have already been delivered to medical staff in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley for validation and feedback.



A design is expected to be finalized this week.



The hope is to begin 3D printing across Idaho and Washington to mass produce the masks for delivery to hospitals in need.

