United Way of Treasure Valley kicks off PPE drive

The organization teamed up with a coalition of health care providers to collect personal protective equipment, as well as medical supplies and disinfectants.

BOISE, Idaho — It's no secret that medical supplies are in short supply here in Idaho and across the country.

Now, one of the oldest charities in the nation, United Way of Treasure Valley has partnered up with the Central District Health Department and Southwest District Health, as well as a coalition of health care providers to hold a personal protective equipment drive.

“The idea here is to take some of the resources and worry away from our health care providers, from nursing care to hospitals, by helping to identify where there may be donations available that can help feed a very limited pipeline now,” said Nora Carpenter, president and CEO of United Way of Treasure Valley.

What they're doing is identifying and collecting personal protective equipment, or PPE, as well as additional medical supplies, disinfectants, and some hygiene items.

“Some of the things that are critically low right now are gloves, masks, hygiene items like disinfectants, of course, hand sanitizers," Carpenter said. "We're hearing a great deal about that, but even items we might not think about like children’s and adult diapers, for example, are critically low, so the kinds of things that might be used in a nursing home or clinic or other medical settings.

"If your company or business has a supply of those, boy we'd sure like to hear from you,” Carpenter added.

Meanwhile, social distancing is presenting some interesting challenges because before COVID-19 the organization would turn to volunteers and rely heavily on them, but now they're not able to do that as much.

