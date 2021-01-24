First cases of COVID-19 variant strain from U.K. found in Washington state

The B.1.1.7 variant was discovered in two cases in Snohomish County. Health officials said there are likely more cases yet to be identified.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A day after health experts warned a variant of the COVID-19 strain that spreads easier could already be in Washington state, the Department of Health announced the B.1.1.7 variant was detected in two cases.

The UW Medicine Virology Lab detected two cases of the variant in specimens from two Snohomish County residents.

The lab screened 1,035 samples between Dec. 25 and Jan. 20 to detect mutations associated with the variant, which was first identified in the United Kingdom.

Data collected so far suggests a low prevalence of the variant in western Washington. However, it is likely that other cases exist and will be discovered through continued monitoring.

“We thought this variant of concern was here and now we know it’s here. It was a huge team effort by the UW Medicine Virology Lab and required development of several new rapid tests to detect and confirm it,” said Dr. Alex Greninger, assistant professor of the Clinical Virology Lab at UW Medicine.

The B.1.1.7 variant that was first identified in September emerged with a large number of mutations and has spread significantly in London and southeast England.

The variant spreads more easily and quickly between person to person.

There is no conclusive evidence that this variant causes more severe illness or increased risk of death.