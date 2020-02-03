Two school districts in Idaho closed Monday for 'precautionary coronavirus cleaning'

According to the superintendent, students from Jackson High in Washington were at their campus. Jackson High has one positive coronavirus case.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two school districts in Idaho will be closing their schools on Monday for precautionary cleaning due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Troy Junior Senior High School and Troy Elementary school in District 87 in Idaho will be closed Monday March 2nd.

Genesee School district in Idaho will also close its schools on Monday for precautionary cleaning due to the recent coronavirus outbreak.

A non-visiting student from Jackson High School in Snohomish county has tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus. This students school was a participant at the University of Idaho Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival. This student was not at the festival and there is no indication that any student had direct contact with the infected student. None of the students are exhibiting any signs of illness, according to an email from the University of Idaho.

As part of Jazz Fest tradition, Genesee Schools has allowed students from Jackson High School from Washington to stay in their building.

Troy Junior Senior High School hosted band members from Payette, Idaho on Thursday and Friday night in the gym.

The Superintendent stated that the risk is extremely low at this time and they are taking additional measures to provide extra disinfectant as well as sanitizing all areas.

The student at Henry M. Jackson High School in Mill Creek tested positive on Friday.

The student had not recently traveled internationally and is believed to have contracted coronavirus in the community, according to Dr. Kathy Lofy, state health officer at the Washington State Department of Health.

The teen boy fell ill Monday with body aches, fever and a headache and was seen at two health clinics in Snohomish County, including Seattle Children's North Clinic on Monday.

The student felt well enough to go back to school Friday and tried to go to class. However, that student's test came back positive, and he returned home when the health department notified the school, according to Dr. Chris Spitters, health officer at Snohomish Health District.

Spitters said the student is in home isolation and is "doing well."

The student's family released a statement Saturday saying they are "taking this situation very seriously."