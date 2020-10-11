Twin Falls City Council tables decision to pass mask mandate

The council heard nearly 70 pieces of testimony before deciding to table further discussion of a citywide mask mandate.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls City Council and Mayor Suzanne Hawkins met on Monday night to discuss the possibility of implementing a citywide mask mandate.

After nearly five hours, the council voted to table the discussion until a later time. The vote passed 6-1.

During the meeting, the council heard nearly 70 Twin Falls residents testify about the possibility of a mask mandate. The majority of comments suggested that a mask mandate was not necessary. Instead, some residents suggested emphasis be placed on education rather than mandating masks.

In late October, South Central Public Health District (SCPHD), which oversees Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties, requested that a mask mandate be implemented in the seven counties overseen by the health district.

The request was ultimately denied, according to Brianna Bodily, SCPHD's public information officer.

“As a health district, we support anybody who is willing," she said. "However, we are not a policy-based government institution so we cannot push for it in any aspect. We can only continue to encourage and ask for it."

SCPHD reported three times more cases in October than any other month since the pandemic began in March.

According to a joint statement sent out in early November, SCPHD has reported over 200 cases a day since Nov. 2.

"Our actions have consequences. We need to focus on our common goals; keep people healthy, keep businesses and schools open, and keep our hospitals running," SCPHD director Melody Bowyer said in the statement. "To do that, we need to work together to bring our cases down."

“The health district is unable to reach every person that has COVID-19 and guide them through the steps that they need to take to keep from infecting other people,” Bodily said.

Twin Falls City Council did not specify when a potential mask mandate will be discussed again.

