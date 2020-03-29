Trump releases federal emergency aid for Oregon

FEMA announced Sunday that aid will be available for recovery efforts and emergency protective measures in Oregon.

PORTLAND, Ore. — In a press release Sunday morning, FEMA announced that President Donald Trump has approved a major disaster declaration to free up federal emergency aid for the state of Oregon.

The aid will supplement efforts by the state, tribal governments, local governments and non-profits in the areas affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michael F. O'Hare is the federal coordinating officer for Oregon. He's also the FEMA regional administrator for Alaska, Idaho and Washington.

Trump approved federal emergency aid for the state of Washington last Sunday.