Treefort Music Fest pushed back to 2021

BOISE, Idaho — The annual Treefort Music Festival in Boise will not take place this year, organizers announced Tuesday morning, citing coronavirus numbers that are continuing to swell across Idaho and the Treasure Valley.

The music festival was originally slated for March 2020, then pushed back to September over concerns about COVID-19. But even postponing the event until fall was ultimately not enough to convince organizers it would be safe.

Treefort will now take place from Sept. 22 - 26, 2021.

"It has become clear that hosting Treefort in 2020 is no longer viable for us and March 2021 is feeling too risky for an event as big and dynamic as ours, given there are so many unknowns currently regarding the trajectory of the pandemic," said Eric Gilbert, Treefort Festival Director. "We'll be hard at work over the next year helping our community and ourselves get through this and looking forward to seeing everyone at Treefort 9 in September 2021."

The festival has not announced whether they will offer refunds, or whether 2020 tickets will be honored at next year's festival. Information for current ticket holders will be announced next week.