Treasure Valley hospitals now offering online COVID-19 self-assessments

St. Luke's and West Valley Medical Center now have online self-assessments to help patients determine if they should seek testing or additional medical care.

BOISE, Idaho — Cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19, continue to climb in Idaho and more counties are reporting community spread of the virus.

One question that is still top of mind for many Idahoans is how to know if they need to be tested.

Some Treasure Valley healthcare facilities are now offering additional resources to try and help people answer that question.

Both St. Luke's Health Systems and West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell now have online screening options for potential COVID-19 patients.

The one on the St. Luke's website is for patients who have an account with the health provider.

“It would be for people who have an account with St. Luke’s and the myChart account for our patients and everyone in our community who uses any St. Luke’s facility," said Dr. Terry Ribbens, regional medical director for St. Luke's.

According to Ribbens, that is the case because myChart allows patients to access their medical charts and history on file.

Those who don't have a myChart account can set one up for free. Those with an account can access the COVID-19 self-triage tool, an online assessment that asks questions about possible exposure to people with known cases of the virus and severity of symptoms.

Depending on those answers, the assessment will either tell you that you aren't at risk and give you suggestions on what else you can do, depending on symptoms. Or it will recommend you get tested and give you a printable results page that you can take to any testing site.

The online assessment for West Valley Medical Center is a little different. Anyone can take it, regardless of whether they're a patient at the hospital.

The questions are much the same but it will not tell you to get tested.

“It’s not actually going to recommend testing," said Tracee Hendershott, chief nursing officer at West Valley. "What it will recommend is following up with your provider which is the best thing to do."

Based on the response, it will advise a patient whether to seek additional medical treatment or whether they're low-risk, meaning they can self-isolate.

Both organizations base their assessment criteria on current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which also has an online assessment tool.

Ribbens said one goal with the self-assessments is to help keep people from going out and risking exposure at health facilities when they don't need to. Also, it allows another source of information for people to turn to and help them know what steps to take.

“Normally if people have good information it helps with the anxiety that people may be having with this pandemic,” he said. “I think it’s nice to be able to direct people in a standard fashion so they’re getting consistent messaging.”

Another main goal of the online assessment tool is to help alleviate the burden for healthcare workers and facilities. That includes helping to limit long lines at testing sites and keep emergency rooms from getting overcrowded.

“Initially when Idaho had its first case we had a lot of phone calls to our operators, to our [emergency department] and it was very burdensome because we’re still trying to provide care for our community and our patients," Hendershott said. “It will definitely help to kind of have this tool to go there first.”

