Treasure Valley Facebook group helps feed frontline workers

Lucas O'Neill says his group supports local restaurants and businesses while taking care of medical staff battling COVID-19 on the frontlines.

BOISE, Idaho — Helping those who are helping others.



Right now, there is a community effort underway to deliver meals to the healthcare workers on the frontlines.

Last week KTVB featured a local caterer and comedian Pat Mac talking about this brand new endeavor that is really catching on.



Tuesday on The 208, KTVB also shined a spotlight on a catering company that is making meals for healthcare workers and a GoFundMe effort that's underway to raise money for those actions.

Now, we're introducing you to the man who started a Facebook group that inspired some of these actions.



Lucas O'Neill is his name and he is the founder of the Feed the Frontline Treasure Valley Facebook group.



They support local businesses and restaurants while also taking care of the medical staff on the frontlines who are providing mobile testing.



Lucas says what they do is they buy meals from different local businesses and then deliver those meals to those healthcare workers.



“I think in times like this when there is just a lot of unknown, I think there is a little bit of certainty that people can get from helping others,” he said, “so being able to provide that avenue and give people a resource to get involved in the community when they may not have anything else to be doing is paramount to make sure folks are staying involved and seeing that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, and we're going to come out of this stronger.”

Some of the restaurants they've worked with are Cone, Louie's, Boise Fry Company, Boise Pie Company, as well as Waffle Love.



Right now, they're doing 30 meals a day, but their intention is for this to grow.



Lucas says he was inspired and got the idea from his wife, who is a nurse.



A couple of weeks ago, his wife asked him to bring some pizza to the testing site, and that's how this idea was born.



Lucas says this started with just a few of his friends and now there's nearly 500 members.



He said the response has been overwhelmingly generous.



If you want to get involved, all you have to do is join the Facebook group.

