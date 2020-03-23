Treasure Valley distillery now making hand sanitizer to help healthcare workers

Koenig Distillery is making hand sanitizer using the World Health Organization's recipe. They started doing this after St. Luke's called them, asking for help.

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Koenig Distillery in Canyon County went from making alcohol and other spirits to making hand sanitizer.

The distillery is usually producing one of their vodkas. Whether that be their potato, huckleberry, or peach vodka. They also make brandies, a bourbon, and a whiskey.

“Now we can add hand sanitizer,” President of Koenig Distillery Andrew Koenig said.

The distillery got a phone call from St. Luke's last week. It was Scott Milner, the Director of Pharmacy.

“I work for St. Luke's, we know we can make hand sanitizer, but we need some help,” Milner said to Koenig on the phone.

The hospital needed hand sanitizer because their supply was running low in treating and taking care of those who are sick in the current COVID-19 health pandemic.

“Returned Mormon missionary, calling up a distiller to make an arrangement was something I never thought about personally or professionally,” Milner said.

Even though Milner never thought about it before, he reached out.

Koenig had pretty much everything on hand and the equipment in order to make the sanitizer.

“We have neutral spirits here from potato production and grain production from our vodkas,” Koenig said. “So, it was pretty easy, we took the World Health Organization formula that St. Luke's provided us with.”

That formula included hydrogen peroxide, glycerin, alcohol and distilled water. The distillery couldn’t just switch over production from spirits to hand sanitizer though. A lot of approvals were needed first.

Both sides had to go through the contracting and legal phase, a part that can usually take months. Instead, this took days because the sanitizer was needed quickly.

"It took government agencies, the governor’s office, the state liquor division, various partners, the Board of Pharmacy and a ton of volunteers to get this pulled off by Saturday morning," Koenig said.

“The hardest thing is to remind myself that it was just a week ago we kicked the idea around,” Milner said. “To get all the permission and approvals from Tuesday when I shook Andy’s hand to producing it on Saturday was the fastest, I’ve ever seen something happen.”

Koenig Distillery made 650 gallons in their first batch on Saturday.

Once the sanitizer is finished, it is moved from a giant vat into more than a hundred five-gallon buckets. St. Luke’s employees then move the buckets from Canyon County to Boise.

Then they start the process of moving the sanitizer from the buckets into different sized containers. Once they get the product in there, and put a label on it, it’s ready to be distributed to each St. Luke’s facility across the state.

“We're just going to help as much as we can,” Koenig said. "This community has given us so much in supporting our brands over the last 21 years and it's important to give back when you can, and we’re in a position to do so."

He added that many people have praised him as a hero for stepping up and helping out, but he told KTVB the attention should be turned towards another group of people.

“I think the key would be to talk about the healthcare workers that are really the heroes in this story,” he said.

Milner said the 650 gallons of hand sanitizer should last for two to three weeks. Koenig Distillery though is planning on making another batch of it though on March 24.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus