Travel plans are top of mind for many due to uncertainty of coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. — KGW has received hundreds of texts this weekend from viewers looking for answers to their questions and concerns about the coronavirus.
One of the most commonly asked questions has been from people wondering if they should cancel their travel plans because of the coronavirus.
Ask your questions by texting our newsroom at 503-226-5111.
Q: Should I cancel my trip?
A: Right now, if you're traveling inside the United States, you don't need to cancel your plans, according to the Centers for Disease Control. If you're traveling outside the United States, you'll want to look to see if your destination has a travel notice.
There are various travel notice levels based on an assessment of the health risks associated with travel to that area.
Warning Level 3: Avoid all nonessential travel
- Level 3 locations right now: China, Iran, South Korea, Italy
Alert Level 2: High-risk groups (older adults or those with chronic medical conditions) should postpone their travel plans
- Level 2 locations right now: Japan
Watch Level 1: The risk is low, travelers shouldn't postpone or cancel travel plans, but should take precautions like avoiding contact with sick people; avoiding touching their eyes, nose or mouth before washing their hands; and was hands often
- Level 1 locations right now: Hong Kong
The CDC also reminds travelers that the risk of getting COVID-19 on an airplane is low.
"Because of how air circulates and is filtered on airplanes, most viruses and other germs do not spread easily on airplanes," the CDC reports.
RELATED: What are coronavirus symptoms? How are they different from the flu? Your questions answered