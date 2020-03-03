Timeline: Coronavirus in Oregon, Washington

We’ll be updating this story each day with the latest news in both states. Here’s a look at what has happened to this point.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has made its way to the Pacific Northwest.

As of Monday evening, there are three presumed cases in Oregon and no deaths. In Washington, there have been six deaths and there are 18 presumed cases.

March 2

State health officials announce four more people in Washington have died from coronavirus, bringing the total to six. Eighteen people in the state are presumed to have the virus.

A third person in Oregon tests positive for COVID-19. This person lives in Umatilla County in Eastern Oregon and was an employee at Wildhorse Resort and Casino. The casino is temporarily closed so it can be deep-cleaned.

Clackamas County declares a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus. The county says the move is a precautionary measure.

Clark County sends specimens for seven people to the state testing lab. These are the first coronavirus tests for people in the Southwest Washington county.

Dozens of employees at Kaiser Permanente’s Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro are told to stay home in isolation for 14 days after they may have had contact with a patient who tested positive for coronavirus.

March 1

A second person in Washington dies from the coronavirus. The man was in his 70s and had underlying health conditions.

A second person in Oregon tests positive for coronavirus. The person was a household contact of the Lake Oswego elementary school employee who tested positive.

Feb. 29

Feb. 28

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announces the formation of a statewide coronavirus response team, made of up of state agency representatives.

Oregon has its first presumed case of coronavirus. The person believed to be infected lives in Washington County and works at Forest Hills Elementary School in Lake Oswego.

Feb. 27

Washington state health officials say there is “no need to panic” about coronavirus. Officials also announce the state will be able to begin testing people for COVID-19 beginning the next day.

Feb. 24

Oregon Health Authority releases first numbers of people in the state being monitored for coronavirus. Seventy-six people are being monitored.

Feb. 21

Oregon health officials refuse to say how many people in Oregon are being monitored for coronavirus.

Feb. 3

The Washington man who was the first person in the U.S. to test positive for coronavirus is released from the hospital.

Jan. 28

Sea-Tac, the Seattle-area airport, becomes one of 20 airports to expand virus screening for travelers from China.

Jan. 21

The first U.S. case of coronavirus is identified in Washington. The person had traveled to Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the outbreak.