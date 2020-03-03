Timeline: Coronavirus in Oregon and Washington

We’ll be updating this story each day with the latest news in both states. Here’s a look at what has happened to this point.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The coronavirus known as COVID-19 has made its way to the Pacific Northwest.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 15 confirmed cases in Oregon and no deaths reported. In Washington, there have been 22 deaths among the 162 people who tested positive for the virus.

Nineteen of the deaths in Washington are being associated with the Life Care Center, a nursing home in Kirkland.

March 10:

The first Multnomah County resident tests positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number in Oregon to 15. The case is being treated at Portland Veterans Affairs Medical Center, health officials say. The number of people under investigation for the coronavirus increases to 295.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announces new policies that allow the use of unemployment benefits and other support for workers and businesses impacted by the coronavirus. He also detailed new rules for long-term care centers.

March 9:

A Portland high school career expo scheduled for March 10 was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. More than 7,000 students from 70 high schools were planning to attend the NW Youth Careers Expo at the Oregon Convention Center.

The Oregon Health Authority releases the latest numbers on COVID-19 in the state. The number of positive tests remained at 14. A total of 231 people have been tested, with 165 coming back negative. Fifty-two tests are still pending.

Three more deaths are reported and 33 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Washington.

March 8:

The number of positive cases in Oregon climbs from 7 to 14.

The Hillsboro School District confirms one of the new cases involves a student at South Meadows Middle School. The school is set to be deep cleaned and classes continue as scheduled Monday.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declares a 60-day state of emergency to aid in combating the spread of COVID-19.

Three more deaths connected to the coronavirus are reported in Washington, bringing the total to 19. 117 other people have tested positive in the state.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says he is considering 'mandatory measures' to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The Oregon Health Authority recommends schools with no COVID-19 cases stay open.

March 7:

Oregon Health Authority announces four more people tested positive for COVID-19. The people lived in Jackson, Klamath and Washington counties. Three of the four new cases are travel-related, while the other had close contact with someone who previously tested positive. The four new cases bring the total number of cases in Oregon to seven.

Two Clark County firefighters are voluntarily quarantining themselves after they were exposed to the first case of COVID-19 in the county.

March 6:

The number of cases of coronavirus in Washington state rises to 80, including 12 people who have died, according to data from the Washington State Department of Health.

Oregon Health Authority releases the latest numbers on coronavirus in the state. The number of positive cases remain at three. Ninety-five people have been tested. Sixty-four of those have come back negative. Officials are awaiting the results of 28 tests.

The Umatilla County Public Health Department receives results back from the Washington State Health Lab on the three samples sent for testing earlier in the week from those with close contact with the presumptive positive case of the coronavirus. All three test results are negative.

A coronavirus vaccine is ready for clinical trials in Seattle. Researchers are looking for 45 participants to help gauge the immune response of the new vaccine.

Oregon health officials reveal more information, including the age range and hospital status, of the three people who tested positive for COVID-19.

Clark County Public Health announces the first positive test for COVID-19. The person who tested positive is a man in his 70s.

March 5:

Forest Hills Elementary School in Lake Oswego reopens for the first time since an employee tested positive for coronavirus. The employee was last at the school on Feb. 19, so this day marked more than two weeks since the person may have exposed others to the virus. The school was closed earlier this week and got a deep cleaning.

One more person in Washington dies from COVID-19, the 11th death in the state connected to the outbreak. Fifty-nine others, an increase of 30 people, have tested positive for the virus.

Vice President Mike Pence meets with Washington officials to discuss the coronavirus outbreak.

The Oregon Health Authority says test results for today were not available due to a large volume of samples being submitted. More results will be shared the next day.

March 4

Another person in Washington dies from coronavirus, the 10th death in the state connected to the outbreak. Twenty-nine others have tested positive for the virus.

The Wildhorse Resort & Casino, which closed on March 2 for deep cleaning after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, reopens. "The entire facility has been sanitized both by hand and through the use of a Clorox Total 360 System, an electrostatic spraying unit that delivers disinfectant up to 18,000 square feet per hour," the casino said in a statement.

Vice President Mike Pence announces he will visit Washington state on Thursday to meet with Gov. Jay Inslee amid the outbreak.

Washington County in Oregon adopts an emergency declaration over coronavirus. The declaration allows the county to request state and federal funding help during its response to the virus. It also allows the county to quickly buy supplies, if needed.

The latest numbers from the Oregon Health Authority show 16 more people tested negative for coronavirus, bringing the total of negative tests to 45. The number of positive tests remained at three. There have been 61 people tested for COVID-19. Officials are waiting on the results of 13 tests.

March 3

State health officials announce three more people in Washington have died of coronavirus, bringing the total to nine. A total of 27 people have tested positive for the 2019 novel coronavirus and nine have died in King and Snohomish counties.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the results of the first presumed case of coronavirus in Oregon. The CDC has yet to get results on confirmation tests for the two other people in Oregon who tested positive at state labs for the virus.

The Oregon Health Authority updates its website with the latest coronavirus numbers in Oregon. The number of positive tests remains at three. Fifty total people have been tested. Twenty-nine did not have the virus and the state is awaiting results on the 18 other people. More than 100 people are being monitored.

Gov. Kate Brown sends a letter to Vice President Mike Pence, who is in charge of the federal government's coronavirus response, for $7 million to $10 million a month to help Oregon deal with coronavirus.

March 2

State health officials announce four more people in Washington have died from coronavirus, bringing the total to six. Eighteen people in the state are presumed to have the virus.

A third person in Oregon tests positive for COVID-19. This person lives in Umatilla County in Eastern Oregon and was an employee at Wildhorse Resort and Casino. The casino is temporarily closed so it can be deep-cleaned. The resort will reopen March 4 at noon.

The Oregon Health Authority says 101 people are under monitoring, and 226 others have either completed monitoring or were determined to not have any risk.

Samples for eight patients are awaiting testing in Oregon, while 17 others have tested negative.

Clackamas County declares a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus. The county says the move is a precautionary measure.

Clark County sends specimens for seven people to the state testing lab. These are the first coronavirus tests for people in the Southwest Washington county.

Kaiser Permanente confirmed that dozens of employees at the Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro were told to stay home in isolation for 14 days after they may have had contact with a patient who tested positive for coronavirus.

March 1

A second person in Washington dies from the coronavirus. The man was in his 70s and had underlying health conditions.

A second person in Oregon tests positive for coronavirus. The person was a household contact of the Lake Oswego elementary school employee who tested positive.

Feb. 29

Feb. 28

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announces the formation of a statewide coronavirus response team, made of up of state agency representatives.

Oregon has its first presumed case of coronavirus. The person believed to be infected lives in Washington County and works at Forest Hills Elementary School in Lake Oswego.

Feb. 27

Washington state health officials say there is “no need to panic” about coronavirus. Officials also announce the state will be able to begin testing people for COVID-19 beginning the next day.

Feb. 24

Oregon Health Authority releases first numbers of people in the state being monitored for coronavirus. Seventy-six people are being monitored.

Feb. 21

Oregon health officials refuse to say how many people in Oregon are being monitored for coronavirus.

Feb. 3

The Washington man who was the first person in the U.S. to test positive for coronavirus is released from the hospital.

Jan. 28

Sea-Tac, the Seattle-area airport, becomes one of 20 airports to expand virus screening for travelers from China.

Jan. 21

The first U.S. case of coronavirus is identified in Washington. The person had traveled to Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the outbreak.