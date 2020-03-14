Three confirmed cases of coronavirus in Spokane County, health officials say

One person who tested positive for the virus did not travel but health officials believe they may have had contact with someone in Seattle.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane County residents have tested positive for the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), health officials announced on Saturday.

One person who tested positive for the virus is a woman in her 40s who is displaying symptoms of the virus, said Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz. The other is a man in his 50s.

Lutz said the third person who tested positive for the virus has not been contacted by health officials. Each contact investigation takes 30 minutes to one hour.

One person who tested positive for the virus did not travel but Lutz believes they may have had contact with someone in the Seattle area.

“All three individuals, to the best of my knowledge, are not necessary requiring hospitalization," he said.

Lutz said anyone who tests positive for the virus is told to self-isolate if they are not sick enough to be hospitalized.

Leaders with the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) said on Saturday that they have identified and contacted people who may have come in contact with the infected individuals. They will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

There have been more negative tests than positive in Spokane County: 70 negative tests to be exact compared to three positive tests at this time. Test results for four members of the Whitworth University community are still pending, Lutz said on Saturday.

Lutz added that the turnaround time on the first test in Spokane County was three days, which he called "encouraging."

At a press conference on Friday, Lutz said he knew the virus was in Spokane County but health leaders did not yet have documentation to prove it. He addressed that again on Saturday.

“We see this spreading throughout the entire state and I think that, as I mentioned before, I knew that it was here but I didn’t have confirmation that it was here," Lutz said on Saturday.

Some people have expressed concerns about whether hospitals in the area are equipped to deal with the virus. Lutz responded to these fears by saying hospitals in our area have the capacity right now and health leaders are working to prevent them from being overwhelmed.

Those who have scheduled elective surgeries at area hospitals should consider postponing them, Lutz said.

We need to be practicing social distancing, Lutz says

“Social distancing is something we need to be looking at, we need to be practicing," Lutz said.

This means staying away from other people as a way to protect oneself and others from getting sick.

“We want people to continue to go about their daily activities, acknowledging that they’ll have to do their daily activities somewhat differently," Lutz said. "This does not mean stockpiling resources. It really means looking at doing things a little bit differently."

Dozens of deaths, hundreds test positive in Washington state

Thirty-seven people have died and at least 642 have tested positive for COVID-19 in Washington state.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced all private and public K-12 schools statewide will close through April 24 to help stop the spread of the virus.

Inslee also banned gatherings of 250 people or more statewide.

Sheriff activates emergency operations center

Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich, as the Director of Greater Spokane Department of Emergency Management, announced on Friday the immediate activation of the Emergency Operation Center.

He also called for a meeting of all stakeholders on Monday, March 16, 2020, to discuss coordinated effort to assist and ensure the welfare of our community.

Another coronavirus patient released

Kelli Hawkins, a spokesperson for the health district, said another coronavirus patient who was receiving treatment in Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center's Special Pathogens Unit has been released after two tests for the virus came back negative.

One person is still receiving treatment and is in satisfactory condition, Hawkins said.

Four coronavirus patients were brought to Sacred Heart on Feb. 19 from Travis Air Force Base in Northern California. The patients were passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

What are coronavirus symptoms?

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or colds. Symptoms include a fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

The severity of symptoms ranges significantly. Some cases are very mild with symptoms similar to the common cold, and some cases are more like severe pneumonia that require hospitalization.

Most deaths have been reported in older adults who had other health conditions, according to DOH.

Symptoms may appear as soon as two days after being exposed to the coronavirus or as long as 14 days.