Third presumptive coronavirus case in Oregon reported; a person in Eastern Oregon who attended a youth basketball game

A person from Umatilla County, now hospitalized in Walla Walla, Wash., has a presumptive coronavirus diagnosis, health officials announced this morning.
The person attended a youth basketball game in Weston, Ore., on Saturday.
"Under federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Prevention guidelines, other spectators who may have been in a closed environment with the individual would be considered “low-risk” exposures," state officials said.
The Athena-Weston School District has closed the gym for a deep cleaning. The gym is set apart from the main school building, which is not considered a health risk, official said.
The test on the latest patient was conducted by Washington public health authorities. The person was one of Oregon's pending cases for testing.
Officials from both states are looking into other places the person may have visited.