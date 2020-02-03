Third presumptive coronavirus case in Oregon reported; a person in Eastern Oregon who attended a youth basketball game

The Athena-Weston School District has closed the gym for a deep cleaning. The gym is set apart from the main school building, which is not considered a health risk.

A person from Umatilla County, now hospitalized in Walla Walla, Wash., has a presumptive coronavirus diagnosis, health officials announced this morning.

The person attended a youth basketball game in Weston, Ore., on Saturday.

"Under federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Prevention guidelines, other spectators who may have been in a closed environment with the individual would be considered “low-risk” exposures," state officials said.

The Athena-Weston School District has closed the gym for a deep cleaning. The gym is set apart from the main school building, which is not considered a health risk, official said.

The test on the latest patient was conducted by Washington public health authorities. The person was one of Oregon's pending cases for testing.