These 31 Oregon counties have been approved for Phase 1 of reopening

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has approved 31 of the 33 Oregon counties that applied for Phase 1 of reopening.
Here's the complete list of the 31 counties that were approved for Phase 1 of reopening:
- Baker
- Benton
- Clatsop
- Columbia
- Coos
- Crook
- Curry
- Deschutes
- Douglas
- Gilliam
- Grant
- Harney
- Hood River
- Jackson
- Jefferson
- Josephine
- Klamath
- Lake
- Lane
- Lincoln
- Linn
- Malheur
- Morrow
- Sherman
- Tillamook
- Umatilla
- Union
- Wallowa
- Wasco
- Wheeler
- Yamhill
The two counties that were denied were:
- Marion
- Polk
Brown said they'll revisit the status of counties that weren't approved on a weekly basis.
Earlier on Thursday, Gov. Brown said applications from Jefferson, Morrow and Umatilla counties were still under review, but they were later approved for the first phase of reopening.
The three counties that didn't apply for Phase 1 of reopening:
- Clackamas
- Multnomah
- Washington
In order to be approved for Phase 1 of reopening, counties must:
- Show a decline in COVID-19 or have fewer than 5 hospitalizations.
- Have sufficient COVID-19 testing and contact tracing capability.
- Establish plans for the isolation and quarantine of new cases.
- Have the hospital capacity to handle any surge in COVID-19 cases.
- Have enough personal protective equipment for health care workers.
Under Phase 1, counties can begin reopening the following sectors under specific safety guidelines:
- Restaurants and bars for sit-down service
- Personal care and services businesses, including barbers and salons
- Gyms
- In-person gatherings of up to 25 people
Counties must remain in Phase 1 for at least three weeks before they are eligible for further reopening under Phase 2. If there are significant increases in COVID-19 cases or community spread, the Oregon Health Authority will work with local health officials to evaluate what actions need to be taken to stop the spread of the virus.