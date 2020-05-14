These 31 Oregon counties have been approved for Phase 1 of reopening

Counties that qualified for Phase 1 can start reopening on a limited basis beginning Friday, May 15.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has approved 31 of the 33 Oregon counties that applied for Phase 1 of reopening.

Here's the complete list of the 31 counties that were approved for Phase 1 of reopening:

Baker

Benton

Clatsop

Columbia

Coos

Crook

Curry

Deschutes

Douglas

Gilliam

Grant

Harney

Hood River

Jackson

Jefferson

Josephine

Klamath

Lake

Lane

Lincoln

Linn

Malheur

Morrow

Sherman

Tillamook

Umatilla

Union

Wallowa

Wasco

Wheeler

Yamhill

The two counties that were denied were:

Marion

Polk

Brown said they'll revisit the status of counties that weren't approved on a weekly basis.

Earlier on Thursday, Gov. Brown said applications from Jefferson, Morrow and Umatilla counties were still under review, but they were later approved for the first phase of reopening.

The three counties that didn't apply for Phase 1 of reopening:

Clackamas

Multnomah

Washington

In order to be approved for Phase 1 of reopening, counties must:

Show a decline in COVID-19 or have fewer than 5 hospitalizations.

Have sufficient COVID-19 testing and contact tracing capability.

Establish plans for the isolation and quarantine of new cases.

Have the hospital capacity to handle any surge in COVID-19 cases.

Have enough personal protective equipment for health care workers.

Under Phase 1, counties can begin reopening the following sectors under specific safety guidelines:

Restaurants and bars for sit-down service

Personal care and services businesses, including barbers and salons

Gyms

In-person gatherings of up to 25 people