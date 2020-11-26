These Idaho cities, counties are requiring masks to be worn in public

The recent uptick in Idaho COVID-19 cases has led multiple cities and counties to issue a mask mandate for residents.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's list of cities and counties issuing mask mandates has grown over the past several weeks, as COVID-19 cases continue to reach record-breaking levels.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little has not issued a statewide mask mandate but has strongly urged Idahoans to wear a mask in public spaces, both indoor and outdoor.

As of November 2020, Idaho has the second-highest rate of infection in the entire country, only behind Montana.

The influx in cases, deaths and community spread had led local leaders to take action. As a result, these Idaho cities and counties are now requiring masks to be worn in public.

Benewah County

During a Panhandle Health District board meeting on November 19, 2020, board members voted to issue a mask mandate for all counties overseen by the district.

Every person that does not fall under certain criteria will be required to wear a facial covering in public. This order applies to people in Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai, and Shoshone counties.

The order will remain in effect until at least January 2021.

This order does not apply to children under the age of 2, those who cannot medically tolerate wearing a mask, those who are communicating with an individual who is hard of hearing, those who are eating or drinking while seated at a restaurant, and those whose job may put them at risk while wearing a mask.

Masks also do not need to be worn when confirming an identity.

Those who do not comply with the order could result in a misdemeanor in the form of a fine, imprisonment or both.

You can read the full order here.

Bellevue

Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns ordered a city-wide mask mandate that requires all citizens to wear face coverings when in public settings beginning July 16. This provision will stay in place until later decided by the mayor and City Council.

There are several exceptions to the rule, including children five and under, those who cannot wear a mask due to a medical condition, individuals that are hearing impaired, off-duty law enforcement officers and those in outdoor places that allow for social distancing guidelines to be met.

Any person that violates this order will be guilty of an infraction and risks being fined up to $50.

Blaine County

Blaine County issued a mask mandate on October 20 following an increase of cases in the area.

Residents in any indoor or outdoor area must wear a face covering when social distancing cannot be maintained.

There are several exceptions to the mandate, including children under five years old, persons with a documented disability who cannot medically tolerate a mask, those communicating with an individual that is hard of hearing, and those eating or drinking at a restaurant.

Masks are also not required in outdoor spaces where social distance can be maintained.

Anyone who violates this order may be subject to an infraction of a fine of $100.

You can read the full health order here.

Boise

Ada County continues to lead the state in confirmed cases, which prompted Mayor Lauren McLean to sign a public health order requiring masks to be worn in public settings if social distancing guidelines cannot be followed.

Under McLean's mandate, children under the age of five, first responders who are on-duty and those with communication or health concerns will be exempt from the order.

The order went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, July 4.

According to the health order, masks must completely cover an individual's mouth and nose. The city will make efforts to educate people and businesses about the mask requirement.

Anyone who refuses to comply with the order could face a misdemeanor charge, "punishable by fine, imprisonment, or both."

Bonner County

Boundary County

Driggs

Mayor Hyrum Johnson signed an emergency order mandating that all people in the city of Driggs must wear a face mask in public residencies.

The order has been in effect since July 3.

Any individual who violates this mandate could face a fine of up to $100. Those who willfully violate the order risk being charged with a misdemeanor disorderly conduct, according to the order.

Those who refuse to wear a mask when asked to by business staff and owners risk being charged with trespassing.

Businesses who fail to comply with the order will receive one warning and will be closed until compliance is made. Those who fail to comply after the initial warning risk losing their city-issued business license.

Read the full public health order here.

Fremont County

Fremont County residents are required to wear a mask in public places when social distancing cannot be maintained. The order has been in effect since Sept. 14, 2020 and will remain in place until rescinded or revised.

The county's health order specifies that masks must cover the mouth and nose and cannot be made out of ripped material or material with holes.

The order does not apply to those under the age of two, those with a mental or physical health condition that prevents them from wearing a mask, persons who are hearing impaired, those communicating with a hearing-impaired individual, and those competing in physical activity.

Masks are also not required while eating or drinking at a restaurant.

Those who violate the order are subject to a misdemeanor punishable by a fine or imprisonment.

You can read the full public health order here.

Hailey

Mayor Martha Burke signed a city-wide mandate on July 1, 2020, that requires all residents to wear a face mask in public.

There are several exceptions to the rule, including children five and under, those who cannot wear a mask due to a medical condition, individuals that are hearing impaired, off-duty law enforcement officers and those in outdoor places that allow for social distancing guidelines to be met.

An individual that violates the order will be guilty of an infraction and risk receiving a fine of $100, according to the order.

Read the full public health order here.

Kellogg

The Kellogg City Council issued a new mandate that requires all Kellogg residents to wear a face-covering in public settings where social distancing cannot be done.

The 30-day mandate originally went into effect in July 2020 and has since been renewed for another 30 days three times.

There are exemptions to the mask order in Kellogg, including those for children under 5 years old, those who are hearing or visually impaired, law enforcement officers that are off-duty and people who can't "medically tolerate" wearing a mask.

Anyone found to disobey the order will face a potential $100 fine.

Read the full mask mandate here.

Ketchum

The Ketchum City Council has approved an emergency health order requiring that face masks be worn in public spaces. The mandate is legally enforceable and violators could face a $100 penalty.

The mandate has been in place since July 7, 2020.

Masks must cover the nose and mouth. Public places include retail businesses, government offices, medical facilities, educational, arts and recreational institutions, public transportation, including taxi cabs and ridesharing vehicles.

There are some exemptions, which include children under the age of 5, persons who cannot medically tolerate wearing a face covering, persons who are hearing impaired, or communicating with a person who is hearing impaired, where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication; on-duty law-enforcement officers, persons eating or drinking at a restaurant, and outdoor public places where people can employ social distancing.

Any person who violates any provision of this order shall be guilty of an infraction, punishable by a fine of $100.

Kootenai County

Lewiston

The Lewiston City Council voted to pass a city-wide mask mandate on Nov. 19, 2020. The order went into effect immediately.

The official health order has not been made public at this time.

Madison County

Eastern Idaho Public Health issued a mask mandate for Madison County on Sept. 14, 2020 after COVID-19 cases within the county spiked. The mandate will remain in place until further notice.

Under this mandate, individuals are required to wear a facial covering that covers both the mouth and nose when in a space where six feet of distance cannot be maintained.

This order does not apply to children under the age of 2, those who cannot medically tolerate wearing a mask, those who are communicating with an individual who is hard of hearing, those who are eating or drinking while seated at a restaurant, and those whose job may put them at risk while wearing a mask.

Masks also do not need to be worn when confirming an identity.

Those who do not comply with the mandate could face a fine, jail time or both.

Read the full mandate here.

Moscow

Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert issued Public Health Emergency Order 20-03 requiring all Moscow residents to wear a face covering and to follow social distancing guidelines.

The order has been in effect since July 2, 2020. In October, it was extended until January 5, 2021.

“In light of current cases and a trend towards a significant resurgence of COVID-19 infections and exposure in Moscow, it is prudent to assess the public health risks to the community as a whole," Lambert said.

Read the full public health order here.

Pocatello

Pocatello City Council adopted a mask mandate that went into effect on Nov. 21, 2020.

Under the ordinance, "every person shall, when in any indoor or outdoor public place, completely cover their nose and mouth when members of the public are physically present for otherwise unprotected social interaction with persons other than household members."

Exceptions are provided for specific circumstances, such as children under the age of 5, hose who cannot medically tolerate wearing a mask, those who are communicating with an individual who is hard of hearing, those who are eating or drinking while seated at a restaurant, and those whose job may put them at risk while wearing a mask.

Pocatello residents will be given a 30-day grace period in order to gain information about mask usage. After that, those who do not comply with the mandate will be given an infraction and fined $50.

The Pocatello City Council will reassess the mandate during their next meeting in January 2021.

Read more here.

Shoshone County

Valley County

Central District Health issued a mask mandate for Valley County on August 11, 2020. It will remain in effect until further notice.

Under this mandate, all Valley County residents will be required to wear a face mask in public places where social distancing cannot be practiced. A face covering must completely cover the mouth and nose and cannot be made out of fabric with holes or rips.

This order does not apply to children under the age of 2, those who cannot medically tolerate wearing a mask, those who are communicating with an individual who is hard of hearing, those who are eating or drinking while seated at a restaurant, and those whose job may put them at risk while wearing a mask.

Those who do not comply with the order could result in a misdemeanor in the form of a fine, imprisonment or both.

You can read the full order here.

