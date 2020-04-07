These Idaho cities are requiring masks to be worn in public

Several cities in Idaho have signed public health mandates requiring masks to be worn inside and outside.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The above video shows a team of scientists from Florida Atlantic University demonstrating how masks can limit the spread of disease.

Due to the recent spike in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho, cities across the state have signed public health mandates requiring residents to wear masks in public settings.

As the state continues to fight the further spread of the virus, these cities have put public health orders in place requiring masks to be worn until further notice.

Boise

Ada County continues to lead the state in confirmed cases, prompting Mayor Lauren McLean to sign a public health order requiring masks to be worn in public settings if social distancing guidelines cannot be followed.

Under McLean's mandate, children under the age of five, officers who are off-duty and those with communication or health concerns will be exempt from the order.

The order will be in effect as of 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, July 4.

According to the health order, masks must completely cover an individual's mouth and nose. The city will make efforts to educate people and businesses about the mask requirement.

Anyone who refuses to comply with the order could face a misdemeanor charge, "punishable by fine, imprisonment, or both."

Read the full story here.

Driggs

Mayor Hyrum Johnson signed an emergency order mandating that all people in the city of Driggs must wear a face mask in public residencies.

The order has been in effect since July 3.

Any individual who violates this mandate could face a fine of up to $100. Those who willfully violate the order risk being charged with a misdemeanor disorderly conduct, according to the order.

Those who refuse to wear a mask when asked to by business staff and owners risk being charged with trespassing.

Businesses who fail to comply with the order will receive one warning and will be closed until compliance is made. Those who fail to comply after the initial warning risk losing their city issued business license.

Read the full public health order here.

Hailey

Mayor Martha Burke signed a city-wide mandate on July 1 that requires all residents to wear a face mask in public.

There are several exceptions to the rule, including children five and under, those who cannot wear a mask due to a medical condition, individuals that are hearing impaired, off-duty law enforcement officers and those in outdoor places that allow for social distancing guidelines to be met.

An individual that violates the order will be guilty of an infraction and risk receiving a fine of $100, according to the order.

Read the full public health order here.

McCall

The McCall City Council passed a resolution and health order on July 1 requiring face masks to be worn in all indoor spaces or when six feet of social distancing cannot be maintained.

The order went into effect at midnight on July 2. The city has not said how long the order will last, but it will encompass the Fourth of July weekend when tens of thousands of visitors are set to travel to the lakeside community.

According to the city, education is the goal, but $100 fines are possible for those who do not comply. Officials said the order will help keep the public safe and businesses open. They also noted that it comes after an outpouring of support for the order from the community.

Read the full story here.

Moscow

Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert issued Public Health Emergency Order 20-03 requiring all Moscow residents to wear a face covering and to follow social distancing guidelines.

The order has been in effect since July 2.

“In light of current cases and a trend towards a significant resurgence of COVID-19 infections and exposure in Moscow, it is prudent to assess the public health risks to the community as a whole," Lambert said.

Read the full public health order here.

At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus