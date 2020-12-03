Then-and-now photos show Rome tourist attractions nearly deserted in outbreak

Some of the most-visited sites in Rome are ghost towns as Italy tries to stop the coronavirus outbreak that has sickened 12,000 in 3 weeks.

ROME, Metropolitan City of Rome — Italy has closed all stores nationwide except pharmacies and grocery stores in response to the country’s coronavirus outbreak.

The tighter restrictions on daily life are the government’s latest effort to respond to the fast-moving crisis that took Italy’s number of cases from three to 12,462 in less than three weeks.

Some hospitals in hard-hit Lombardy are at a saturation point given limited intensive care beds.

The country is in virtual lockdown, leaving many of the busiest tourist sites in the country nearly deserted.

The Associated Press has released a series of then-and-now photos to show what kind of activity these places enjoyed before the pandemic and how they look today.

Trevi Fountain: June 2017 and March 11, 2020

Spanish Steps: November 2019 and March 10, 2020

Pantheon: June 2019 and March 11, 2020

Roman forum: April 2015 and March 11, 2020

Colosseum: April 2018 and March 11, 2020

Sant'Angelo Bridge: September 2019 and March 11, 2020

Premier Giuseppe Conte thanked the public for cooperating with the already unprecedented travel and social restrictions that took effect Tuesday.