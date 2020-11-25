‘That’s not going to happen in Nampa’: Mayor Debbie Kling reacts to Boise’s latest public health order

The Nampa mayor says she and the City Council have seriously considered issuing a mask mandate, but in the end she believes it would do more harm than good.

NAMPA, Idaho — Idaho has been dealing with the coronavirus pandemic for eight months, but Boise is still the only city in the Treasure Valley to issue a mask mandate, as well as committing to the enforcement of that mandate.

As reported on Monday, Boise has even set up a hotline for citizens to report businesses not following the latest public health order. So, given all that’s happened in Boise, why hasn’t a mandate been set in any other city in the valley?

It comes down to what citizens are asking of their mayors and city council members.

Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling said she and her city council have seriously considered issuing a mask mandate, but in the end she believes it would do more harm than good.

“That’s not going to happen in Nampa,” Kling said about issuing a public health order for her city. “I think a mask mandate alone is not the answer. When you do a mandate and create a revolt it really works against the very thing you’re trying to accomplish.”

It happened in Boise when Mayor Lauren McLean first issued a mask mandate.

People gathered outside of Boise City Hall to burn masks, and on Monday night people gathered outside of the mayor's home to protest her latest order, which focuses on enforcement of the rules.

The order also includes hotlines for people and businesses to report any rule-breakers.

Meridian Mayor Robert Simison said the city has already been responding to complaints after Central District Health issued a mask order for Ada County in July.

“Officers will continue to respond to complaints of trespass or not adhering to lawful orders to investigate any concerns, and file reports with the appropriate state entities that oversee the licenses of businesses as it pertains to the specifics of the health orders," Simison said in a statement.

Southwest District Health, which oversees Canyon County and Nampa, has not issued any sort of mask mandate.

“For leaders this is one of the most challenging times to lead when you're leading a group of people that absolutely don't agree – and people are pretty much not changing their opinions on that,” Kling said. “As we know, COVID is unpredictable and that's why we need to protect the vulnerable, we need to protect each other and we need to honor each other. That is my ask of our community, and it's not telling them what to do, but it's asking them to please step up and let's all do our part to slow the spread.”

Gov. Brad Little’s office released a statement regarding the City of Boise’s latest health order.