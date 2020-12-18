Not wearing a face mask at Tamarack could lead to losing season pass without a refund

Face masks are required in its restaurant, indoor areas and while in the line for the lifts. But not when seated and eating or drinking or when skiing.

SUN VALLEY, Idaho — Tamarack Ski Resort in Sun Valley is taking a strong stance on its face mask guidelines, going as far as ending someone's season pass for the year with no refund or option to roll the pass over to next season.

The resort is the only one in Valley County to require face masks but still have guidelines like other resorts, such as "day-dodging" at your car while locker rooms are closed.

Face masks are required in its restaurant, indoor areas and while in the line for the lifts. But not when seated and eating or drinking and not when skiing.

After all, it's a big resort with thousands of acres and plenty of room to spread out. There's plenty of signs around the place to remind you of the rules and people are being told as they pull into the parking lot on weekends. So the resort said there's no excuse.

"Well if you remember last year or season, which was this year, you know this really started in our industry, especially here in Idaho," Scott Turlington, president of Tamarack Resort, said. "We're already under a microscope and what we found and what we understand now is outdoor recreation is a very important form of, whether it's your mental wellness or just getting out and getting in the outdoors so we don't want to have a scenario where the government comes in and says, 'we don't think this makes sense, we want to close you down,' we don't want that to occur and we're trying to do everything we can to keep guests safe, our employees safe, and to make sure we can have the best season possible."

Turlington is referring to the national brotherhood of skiers event that took place in early March in Sun Valley and something so point to as an early super-spreader of the pandemic.